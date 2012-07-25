Charges Filed in Antifreeze Death

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman is accused of killing her fiance by putting small quantities of antifreeze in his tea on a daily basis, Nicole DiSanto with the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office confirmed.

When Matthew Podolak died in 2006, the cause of death was unclear, but a tip provided four years later helped to rule the case a homicide.

Charges, including aggravated murder, were filed against Holly McFeeture, 34, on Tuesday.

McFeeture is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.