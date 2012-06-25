× 1 of 3 Teens Accused in Orange High Threats Pleads Guilty

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — One of the three teens accused of sending a series of e-mails last year to administrators at Orange High School, resulting the in the school closing for three days, has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime.

Maria Russo with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says the teen pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of inducing panic and one count of possessing criminal tools.

The teen will be sentenced for his crimes on August 6, 2012.

Earlier this month tentative trial dates had been set for two of three teens.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, are accused of sending bomb threats through an encrypted online server in November of last year.

The other two defendants have previously entered not guilty pleas to charges of inducing panic, telecommunications harassment and possession of criminal tools.