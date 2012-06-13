× Willoughby Service Employee Dies in Asphalt Roller Accident

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A Willoughby City Service employee died on Tuesday following an accident involving an asphalt roller on Monday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Willoughby Police Department, 50-year-old Shawn A. Wilson died on Tuesday from injuries he suffered in the accident on Strawberry Lane. The accident happened around 11:00 a.m.

According to police, Wilson was operating the asphalt roller when the machine’s drive chain snapped. The machine then began rolling downhill.

A witness told police that Wilson appeared to try and shift the asphalt roller back into gear as the machine headed downhill.

As the roller picked up speed and was heading towards a tree, Wilson jumped from the machine and struck his head on the pavement. The roller careened out of control and eventually flipped over on its top after striking a curb on the westside of the roadway.

Witnesses contacted police and EMS and Wilson was rushed to Lake Health Medical Center.

Police say he was then taken by LifeFlight to MetroHealth Medical Center. On Tuesday, at 3:02 a.m., Wilson died from the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.