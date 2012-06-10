Bradley Defeats Pacquiao in Stunning Split Decision

By Kamal Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Timothy Bradley shook the boxing world after a stunning split decision against Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight title.

Pacquiao appeared to dominate Bradley during the fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but the judges felt otherwise.

Two of the ringside judges had the fight 115-113 for Bradley while the other judge scored it 115-113 for Pacquiao.

After the judges’ scores were announced, most of the sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas voiced its displeasure.

Bradley, a native of Cathedral City, California, remains unbeaten with 29 wins, along with one no-contest. Pacquiao suffered his first loss since 2005.

Some analysts believed Pacquiao would win the bout, given he was arguably the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter. He was the first fighter to win world titles in eight weight classes, but none of that mattered Saturday.

The fight did not start until late Saturday because promoter Bob Arum did not want it to compete with Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. The Heat won 101-88 to advance to the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, the question is what Bradley’s win or Pacquiao’s loss will mean for boxing. After the bout, both announced they were interested in a rematch. Many fans have called for a potential showdown between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather is in a Nevada jail serving a three-month sentence for a domestic violence conviction.