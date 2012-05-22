× Outrage Brews Over Pastor’s Sermon on Homosexuals and Electrified Fences

Ryan Sullivan, WGHP, Reporting

MAIDEN, N.C. — Another North Carolina pastor has come into the spotlight for verbally attacking gays and lesbians during his Sunday sermon.

Charles L. Worley, pastor of Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden, is featured in a brief video of the service lasting 2 minutes and 5 seconds.

The video was published to YouTube on Monday, though the caption states that it was originally uploaded to the church’s website on May 13.

The video could not be found on the church’s website as of 7 p.m.

The video begins with Worley commenting on Obama’s recent decision to publicly voice support toward same-sex marriage.

“The Bible’s against it. God’s against it. I’m against it. And if you’ve got any sense — you’re against it,” Worley shouts in the first twenty seconds of the clip.

Then, Worley’s tirade takes a harsher turn.

“Build a great large fence — 50 or 100-miles long. Put all the lesbians in there; and fly over and drop some food,” Worley began.

“Do the same thing with the queers and the homosexuals; and have that fence electrified until they can’t get out,” Worley continued.

“Feed them and… In a few years they’ll die out,” Worley said, nodding his head in the video.

The video lasts for another sixty seconds, during which Worley continues to criticize homosexuals and President Obama.

Sean Harris, the pastor of Berean Baptist Church in Fayetteville, gained controversy earlier this month after telling parents they should punch any gay-appearing sons.