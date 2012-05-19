× Giant Eagle Bagged Salad Recall Expanded

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A bagged salad recall which has forced Giant Eagle to pull numerous products off its shelves due to health concerns at a California food distribution company, has been expanded.

*Click here for a complete list of the recalled Farmers Market products.

River Ranch Fresh Foods, LLC., of Salinas, Calif., voluntarily recalled the salad product on Friday after learning of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and elderly people.

There have been no reported illnesses thus far

Giant Eagle carries the affected River Ranch product under The Farmers Market brand name.

In a news release, the company stated that it was “in the process of contacting customers who previously purchased the product with instructions on its disposal.”

River Ranch urged customers not to eat the recalled product, and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions and concerns can call a 24-hour customer service center at 1-800-762-7708.

For more information on the recall, click HERE.