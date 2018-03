This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Spring/Summer Spinach Salad Spring/Summer Spinach Salad 1lb Spinach

4 hard boiled eggs

Bacon Bits

Celery, Craisins, pine nuts, strawberries

Chow Mein noodles

Mushrooms

(all optional to taste) Dressing 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tbsp grated onion

bit of honey to taste Mix all your dressing ingredients together and add it to the salad and enjoy!

Filed in: New Day Recipes Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email