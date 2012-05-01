× Dentist Who Pulled Out Ex’s Teeth Story Determined to be Hoax

A viral story about a jilted dentist who pulled out her ex-boyfriend’s teeth has been determined to be a hoax, the Daily Beast reported.

The original story, published by the Daily Mail, was out of Poland, and claimed a couple had just separated when the man had a toothache and trusted his ex, a dentist, for treatment.

While he was sedated, the story claimed the woman yanked out all of his teeth.

According to the Daily Beast, police in Poland said the case never existed, despite reports the woman was arrested and charged with malpractice

