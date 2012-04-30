Man Examining Instructions on Pill Bottle

Posted 10:31 am, April 30, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Man closely examining instructions on prescription medications.

Filed in:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • manilenya

    SallyurBc Schweiz VictoriaB
    GeorgiaBo Uruguay ElaneLash
    Miquelfzd Paris Saint Germain DottyHadd
    ReaganCos Atletico Madrid ArnoldoGo
    LouiseMic Liverpool TonjaWild
    PRGBrian Manchester City ScottWein
    EfrenHatf Chile EulaCole
    WallaceRe Leicester City KarinMack
    DarciPlai Juventus JeannaggT
    KobyBerna Danmark DelilahGa
    LawannaGr Manchester United LatanyaWi
    CassieBac Wales ErickaSan
    LilaBerti Los Angeles Galaxy LethaRubi
    EzequielD Turkiet DavisNobl
    MerissaBl Nederlanderna EugeniaMa

    Reply