Police: Child, 2, Abducted, $15 Debt the Motive

AKRON, Ohio -- Authorities in Akron were able to locate a two-year-old girl that had allegedly been abducted by relatives over a $15 debt.

According to Akron Police, the child was taken from her driveway on Lake Street on Monday evening.

A five-hour manhunt ensued and the toddler was found in a home on Pressler Road in Springfield Township around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The child was returned to her mother.

Police arrested the toddler’s aunt, Bianca Martin, 21, of Russell Avenue and Martin’s boyfriend, Tremaine Watters, 24, of Everton Drive.

Both have been charged with abduction and booked into the Summit County Jail.

According to police the motive for the child's abduction was a $15.00 debt the mother owed Bianca Martin.