Fire Damages Building in Stark County

Posted 8:32 am, April 12, 2012, by , Updated at 12:08PM, April 12, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fire crews battled a big blaze Thursday morning inside a Canton Township building, Fox 8 News reports.

The fire broke out at 2714 Lincoln Street East at approximately 4:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Canton Township Fire Department tells Fox 8 News that the L-shaped structure included some upper-level apartments above at least one lower-level business.

The CTFD says that the building was successfully evacuated and the utilities were shut off. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

A portion of Lincoln Street East was closed for much of the morning.