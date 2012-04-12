Fire Damages Building in Stark County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fire crews battled a big blaze Thursday morning inside a Canton Township building, Fox 8 News reports.

The fire broke out at 2714 Lincoln Street East at approximately 4:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Canton Township Fire Department tells Fox 8 News that the L-shaped structure included some upper-level apartments above at least one lower-level business.

The CTFD says that the building was successfully evacuated and the utilities were shut off. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

A portion of Lincoln Street East was closed for much of the morning.