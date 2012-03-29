× NFL Cheerleader Indicted, Accused of Sexual Relationship with Student

A Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader has been indicted on two felony charges that stem from an alleged sexual relationship with a student at the school where she previously taught.

According to a Cincinnati.com report, Sarah Jones, 26, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful use of electronics to induce a minor to engage in sexual acts.

The charges relate to an alleged sexual relationship carried on between Jones and a student when she was an English teacher at Dixie Heights High School.

The Cincinnati.com report says Jones resigned her position at the school on November 30, 2011. She cited “personal reasons” in her resignation letter.

Jones, according to the Cincinnati.com report, is a team captain of the Bengals cheerleading squad.

The felony charges each carry the possibility of five years in prison if Jones is found guilty.

