Robber Steals Dollar, Passes Up Purse

SANDUSKY, Ohio – The police are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed of a dollar outside of her house on Saturday night.

The 72-year-old victim was in her garage on West Monroe Street when the suspect approached. It happened around 8:30 p.m., according to the 911 call placed by the victim.

“I was coming out of my garage and this young man jumped my fence and told me he wanted all my money,” said the victim.

According to the woman, the suspect took the dollar bill she was holding and two utility bills.

“Did he touch you at all?” asked the 911 operator.

“No,” responded the woman. “I'm fine, really. I had my purse right on my arm and he never attempted to take the purse.”

“Unfortunately, these things do happen,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jim Lang. “People must remember that when they're getting out of their car, be aware of what's around them. Of course, this person got to the lady before she could even get out of her garage!”

After fleeing the scene, the suspect dropped the utility bills in the alley behind the victim’s house.

“It's probably they brought up - the way they're being brought up these days, they don't care,” said Michael Ranson, a neighbor.

“They (ought to) be ashamed of themself, that's an elderly woman,” said another resident who didn’t want to be identified.

The victim wasn’t hurt and a suspect has not been apprehended.

Sandusky Police are asking anyone with information to call (419) 627-5863.