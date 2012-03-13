× Massive Alligator Spotted in Arkansas River

By Michael S. Lee, Pine Bluff Commercial, Courtesy CNN

A large alligator attracted attention during the day Monday in a wetland area just off of U.S. 79 near the Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam on the Arkansas River in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

“It was between 11 and 12 feet long,” said Arkansas Game and Fish wildlife biologist Mark Barbee, who was dispatched to assess the situation. “He’s actually where he is supposed to be so we left him alone.”

Barbee said that the alligator was located at the confluence of two drainage ditches that funnel off of the river into a natural wetland area not far from Evergreen Packaging.