GOP Quick to Criticize President Over Jobs Report

By Paul Steinhauser, CNN Political Editor

WASHINGTON — National Republicans were quick to attack the White House over the February jobs report.

Just 10 minutes after the Labor Department reported Friday that the nation’s unemployment level remained unchanged last month at 8.3%, with 227,000 jobs created, the Republican National Committee issued a press released on the report, which arguably showed the most important economic numbers in the battle for the White House.

“Today’s jobs report is yet another reminder that far too many Americans are out of work, and the situation is clearly not improving. Millions of families continue to feel the pain of the sluggish Obama economy and the rising cost of gas, groceries, and healthcare. They are still waiting on President Obama to keep his promise of an economic recovery,” said RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.

GOP presidential candidates Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich will hold campaign events Friday morning in Alabama and Mississippi and are expected to speak out on the jobs report.

President Barack Obama will most likely comment on the unemployment report as well during a manufacturing event later in Virginia.