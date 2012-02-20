× Whitney Houston Memorabilia to be Sold at Auction

Some of singer Whitney Houston’s celebrated items will be auctioned off to the highest bidder next month.

Items for sale in the Hollywood Legends Auction will include the late singer’s black velvet dress and a pair of earrings she wore in ‘The Bodyguard.’

Fans of the late singer will be able to place their bids online or by phone on March 31, and again on April 1.

Experts say the black dress is valued at $100,000.00, but will go for much more.

The faux-pearl earrings will start at $600.00.

Source: Fox News