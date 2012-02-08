Newt Campaigns in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Despite a poor showing in three contests the night before, Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich spoke hopefully about American manufacturing during a campaign stop today in Cleveland.

Fox 8's Stacey Frey reports that the former speaker of the House and current GOP presidential hopeful talked to workers at the Jergens plant on South Waterloo Road. He told them that the United States workforce "can compete with anybody."

Next to Georgia -- the state Gingrich represented in Congress -- Ohio is the biggest prize on March 6, better known as the all-important "Super Tuesday." If he can manage to win both Georgia and Ohio, it could dramatically change things for his struggling campaign.