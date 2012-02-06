‘Women Who Rock’: Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sister Rosetta Tharpe (1915-1973) was a flamboyant gospel superstar and guitar virtuoso.

She mastered the newly electrified guitar to become one of the most important singer-musicians of the 20th century.

Tharpe not only inspired generations of black musicians such as Chuck Berry and Etta James, but also on white stars like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

Artifacts from Sister Rosetta Tharpe's life are featured in the “Suffragettes to Juke-Joint Mamas: The Foremothers/Roots of Rock” section in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “Women Who Rock: Vision, Passion, Power." The groundbreaking exhibit is open until February 26, 2012.

(Information provided by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.)