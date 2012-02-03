Bishop Eddie Long, head of one of the nation’s largest mega churches, announced Sunday he will take “time off” from the pulpit to work on his family on December 4, 2011.
Bishop Eddie Long, head of one of the nation’s largest mega churches, announced Sunday he will take “time off” from the pulpit to work on his family on December 4, 2011.
1 Comment
Geneva
The results of marijuana on every person rely on the typ of
cannabis and howw a llot THC it incorporates; the way the drug is taken (by smoking
oor consuming); the expertise and expectations of the person; the
setting the place the drug is used; and whether
alcohol or other medicine are addktionally getting used.